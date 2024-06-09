Experts in the Auctioneering Industry have urged the leadership of the National Assembly to expedite action on the passage of the bill which seeks to establish the Chartered Institute of Auctioneers of Nigeria (CIAN) which has already been re-gazetted in November 2023 for consideration at the Committee of Whole on the floor of the House of Representatives, without further delay.

The Chartered Institute of Auctioneers of Nigeria bill initiated since 2013 during the 7th Assembly was passed through Third Reading during the 8th and 9th Assembly, respectively, by both Chambers.

The Institute gave the charge via a statement jointly signed by CIAN Chairman, Lagos State Chapter, Mr. Hillary Nwaukor; CIAN Registrar/CEO, Mr. Adeleke Hassan and President United Auction House and former chairman of Lagos State Chapter, Dr. Jogunola Adeniyi Onabanjo.

The Institute in the statement made available to Journalists, came on the heel of the introduction of a bill titled ‘Auctioneers Registration Council of Nigeria HB1508 (Establishment) bill, 2024 which was stepped down in the 9th Assembly, however, represented last week.

Worried by the development, they said: “We, therefore, observed with much curiosity as well the rationale behind the accelerated consideration being given to a bill that was introduced at First Reading on Wednesday, 5th June 2024 and on Thursday, 6th June 2024 was referred to the Committee of the Whole on the floor of the Hallowed Chamber of the House of Representatives, in contradiction to extant legislative practices and conventions. Because at no given time was the Auctioneers Registration Council of Nigeria passed through Third Reading in the previous Assemblies nor in the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“While we urge our esteemed Parliamentarians to ensure adherence to due process and legislative practice and conventions, we wish to observe that the new Auctioneers Registration Council bill (HB 1508) will lead to a double licensing arrangement which makes Auctioneers to be licensed at both the federal and state levels thereby killing the profession and stifling the development of the profession across the country.

“Afterall, there is nowhere in the world where licensing of Auctioneers is done both at the Federal and State levels. Presently, the Lagos State has its own Auction laws which prescribe licensing fees; Kwara State Auction laws, Rivers State Auction laws, Ogun State Auction laws, Auctioneers laws Cap. 10 of Northern Nigeria, Kaduna State mortgage and foreclosure laws exist at state levels across the country

“The issue of licensing of Auctioneers has already been taken care of by each state and there shouldn’t be any need to introduce another licensing body as presently being tabled before the Federal House of Representatives.

“Economic and Auction Experts have noted that the proposed bill HB 1508 is in conflict with the provisions of the earlier CIAN bill (HB 1046 ) which was already passed in the eighth and ninth Assemblies, respectively.”

They maintained that “the reintroduced bill HB 1046 on Chartered Institute of Auctioneers of Nigeria is meant to promote professionalism, regulation and control of Auctioneers body of skills and knowledge required for the profession was passed in the 8th and 9th National Assembly and sent to the President for assent.

“The Institute in its efforts to develop and deepen the practice of Auctioneers in Nigeria already collaborates with State Governments and higher institutions in the training and certification of Auctioneers across the country.

“The Institute averred that Auction business in Nigeria is on the Concurrent List of the Nigerian Constitution just like what is obtainable in the United States of America where federalism is entrenched and each State has auction laws regulating auction business in their respective jurisdictions which is the best practice anywhere in the world where the concept of federalism is adopted as a form of government.

“Already, some States and Local Government Areas across Nigeria issue Auctioneers licenses with reciprocal recognition therefore, there is no legal rationale for the introduction of a bill for federal licensing of Auctioneers anymore.

“To this end, the Auctioneers Registration Council (HB 1508) should be step down because of its contradictions, unusefulness and irrelevance to the growth of the auction industry in Nigeria

“The Chartered Institute of Auctioneers of Nigeria bill (CIAN) has adequately addressed the training and certification of Auctioneers and enjoyed overwhelming support from other sister Organizations such as the National Association of Auctioneers among others during its public hearing and passage in the 8th and 9th National Assembly.

“Presently, the Chartered Institute of Auctioneers of Nigeria HB 1046 bill is already at the 10th National Assembly Committee of Whole with a view of obtaining the Presidential assent thereby putting a final stop to various activities of unscrupulous and fraudulent individuals masquerading as Auctioneers in our society.”

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE