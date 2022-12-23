Meet ‘Finni’, the multi-talented creative set to take over the world

John Afinni better known as ‘Finni’ is a born creator in music, image, brand, and art. He also creates experiences, events, dreams, and aspirations and he ensures he fulfills them.

Based in Europe for some years, Afinni broadened his art by becoming a professional model, art consultant, and music producer. He is also a composer, brand promoter, artiste manager and event organiser. However, according to him, Finni Universe is much more.

Afinni has been involved in the modeling world for some years now. He started with the encouragement of his sister in London, who at that time was modeling for Sean Paul’s agency, and had told him about his sellable face and structure, encouraging him to model.

“You can be Mr. World”, she told him.

Showing her persevering and fighting character, Afinni decided to start sending his book to all the agencies looking to enter the fashion world. Most of the agencies replied negatively or didn’t reply at all, but he found his place in the fashion world by collaborating with small brands in Lagos and walking the runway.

Afinni studied Mass Communication at Ogun State University, Nigeria before he moved to Barcelona, where he studied International Business Management and Data Analysis. In his first week in the city, strolling down one of the most famous streets in the world, Las Ramblas, a woman approached him and said she wanted to talk to him. She introduced herself as a scouting agent from a modeling agency. Although the contract offered by this agency was not good for Afinni, this didn’t discourage him from making his way in the modeling world in Spain. He started looking for other agencies and this time, he won. He signed with one of the biggest modeling agencies in Barcelona, and the rest is history. Since then, he has worked with big brands.

Afinni is not just a model. He says he has a special sensitivity to detail and great aesthetic sense. This, along with a wide range of interests and an extensive international cultural background, makes each of his creations, both as a model and as a musician, unique.

In addition, Afinni accomplishes everything he sets out to do. A can-do attitude and boldness fuel his creativity. He believes that optimism is the faith that leads to achievement. You can’t get anywhere without hope and confidence. He is most likely in the window seat of an airplane right now, flying somewhere in the world to collaborate with a brand/artist.

He has created a lifestyle. He is always looking to expand and embrace the whole world. For him, the world is a game board on which he deals his own cards, like a blank canvas on which he paints).

Afinni’s brand is a space where everything is possible, where there is no room for the no-can-do and mediocrity, and where the limits depend on each one of us.

His brand is also the foundation of creativity, a spot to explore yourself and find a connection with yourself and with others and go beyond it.

Afinni fights every day to be the best version of himself, he fights for himself and his dreams, and that is the Finni brand.

“It’s not just my name, but a whole world of creativity and opportunities”, he said.