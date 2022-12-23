Asake set for ‘Beer With Us’ festival in January 2023

By Rotimi Ige
Asake

Rave of the moment and ‘Mr Money’ crooner, Ololade Ahmed, better known as Asake, has been announced as a performing act at the debut edition of the ‘Beer With Us Festival’ (BWUFEST) billed for Friday January 6, 2023 at the Landmark Leisure Beach, Oniru, Lagos.

Announcing the choice of artistes for the evening; Achievas Entertainment executive, Chiori Daniel Cole noted the artistes were selected based on popular demand, stage presence, crowd control and unique personalities.

He said, “No doubt, Asake is the trending artiste of 2022, so what better way to usher in the new year with an energetic music flow with our featured act who is a show killer and charged to thrill over 10,000 expected music and beer lovers.

Speaking further, Cole stated that guests can get a premium opportunity to enjoy entertainment under a lush space with a beautiful ocean view.

Achievas Entertainment are the producers of some of the biggest concerts in Nigeria; from ‘Olamide Live in concert’ (Season 1-3), ‘Davido 30 Billion Concert’ (30BG), ‘Burnaboy Live’, ‘Kizz Daniel Live’, ‘Buju Sorry I’m Late concert’, amongst others.

