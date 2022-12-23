PR and event organisers only care about their pockets, not talents —Raplord Atobatele

Ayinla Adegbenga, popularly known as Raplord Atobatele believes Ibadan show promoters and event organisers only care about their pockets and not the talents anymore. Working on his upcoming EP and ready to drop another track titled ‘Ghetto’, the Kwara State born singer, in this interview with ROTIMI IGE says his best moments have just begun.

How do you get into music?

I have always loved music since my primary school days, so when I got into senior secondary school, I started writing songs rap. I did rap attack and competition with my friends. However, I started music officially in 2020.

What inspires your music?

I am inspired mostly by things that happen around me.

Things like what exactly?

My friends, families, life experiences etc

Tell us about your favourite songs and why?

I have never recorded any bad songs ever, but my favourites now are ‘Hustler featuring Dablixx’, ‘Money Spender’ and ‘Ole featuring Glyrixx.

How would you describe Dablixx and how close were you to him when he was alive?

Dablixx Oosha was a very talented young man and was one of the rappers I will always respect my whole life because he rapped like a god. We only chatted on Instagram and linked up most times when he came to Ibadan.

Speaking of Ibadan, there are complaints about some upcoming artistes not getting support from event organisers and promoters. Why is it so?

Yes. It is true and this is really affecting most of the Hip Hop artistes a lot.





ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Most shows in Ibadan are either a comedy or Fuji artiste show, even to perform for these shows as a Hip Hop artiste in Ibadan is either you buy tables or you pay them to perform. Ibadan was not like this before but I think the PRs and event organisers only care about their pockets and not the talents.

If you didn’t become a musician, what would you be doing right now?

I will be a business man.

What are your plans for 2023?

Making good music and money, because my best years have just begun.

If you had one message to give your fans, what would it be?

I just want to thank all my fans all around the world for their unconditional love and support. It really means a lot to me.