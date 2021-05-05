Medical officer, nursing mother abducted in Plateau

A group of notorious kidnappers terrorising the inhabitants of Jos North local government area of Plateau State have kidnapped a proprietor of G-medical centre and another nursing mother in the council area.

A source close to the scene of the incident told Tribune Online that the Proprietor of the Medical Centre, Bitrus Musa Agwon was picked up in his house in Faraka area of the local government by kidnappers who stormed his residence at 7:00 pm on Tuesday.

The source added: “The proprietor who is also a Community Health Officer was in his house when the kidnappers forced themselves in and kidnapped him at a gunpoint, maltreating other members of the family before they finally whisked him away to an unknown destination.

“Kidnapping is becoming a daily occurrence in this part of the state capital. We had complained severely to the government and security agencies without any positive response. Up to the time I am talking to you, the kidnappers have not contacted the family to know the whereabouts of the man.”

The kidnappers also invaded a nearby community of Eto-Baba in the same local government area and abducted a nursing mother simply identified as Paulina, leaving her baby behind.

According to a member of the family, Gyang Ibrahim, the gunmen invaded the house at about 8:45 pm, threatening to kill anyone who attempts to disrupt the operation adding that the woman was forced into a waiting vehicle, while the baby was left crying.

He added that before those in the house could raise alarm, the gunmen had zoomed off.

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Gabriel Ubah Ogabah said his office was yet to be informed about the incidents, saying “I am not aware of the incident, let me get in touch with the DPO in charge of the area.”

