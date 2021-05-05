FCTA vows to sanction erring staff over alleged rejection of accident victim

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Wednesday, vowed to deal decisively with any staff found to have exhibited any form of negligence or allegedly rejected an accident victim at Maitama District Hospital, Abuja.

It also said it had launched a comprehensive investigation to ascertain the truth about the viral video on social media, alleging that the victim was rejected by the hospital.

Acting Secretary, Health and Human Services Secretariat (HHSS) of the FCTA, Dr Muhammed Kawu, who was in the hospital to see the accident victim in question, identified as George Imohimi, and a resident of Mpape who hails from Edo State, insisted that whoever found guilty on the matter would be sanctioned in accordance with the Civil Service rules.

Dr Kawu reiterated the commitment of FCT Administration on good health delivery, saying all public hospitals in Abuja are bound to accept and treat accident victims before any other protocol.

According to the Acting Secretary: “FCTA is very concerned and the minister has directed that I come here personally and observe the situation and also ensure that it is brought under control.

“The administration wants to assure all Nigerians, particularly FCT residents that all public facilities are for the public, every person has the right to go to any of these hospitals and must be attended to.

“This has been the policy and will continue to be so. The policy is that you take in accident victims and treat them before you look for police. We will let the public know what the issue is all about after the investigation. But now, the patient is getting adequate attention. Any public servant that is found to have erred will be dealt with according to Civil Service rules,” Dr Kawu insisted.

Also speaking, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the Hospital, Dr Imuentinyan Igbinovia, said the victim was actually taken into the emergency unit for proper attention, as against the message conveyed by the viral video.

He also confirmed that the patient in question was receiving the best medical treatment obtainable in the hospital, and has been recuperating very well.

“It was on Monday around 8 am about an hour prior then, some accident victims were rushed in and staff were seeing them and I joined them. About 30 minutes later, another accident victim was rushed in and the staff also went to attend to the second set of victims.

“Unfortunately, there was an altercation between those that rushed the victims and the accident emergency staff, I was able to calm down the situation and also spoke to the lady who brought in the accident victim.

“Immediately a stretcher was brought and the victim was taken into the emergency unit. After the victim was admitted and stabilised, I spoke with the Police Divisional Officer (DPO) who was also around,” Dr Igbinovia explained.

