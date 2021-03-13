Meatballs, tastier spag, swift dinner

Often times, we boil spaghetti, eat with sauce or stir fry if we want it tastier. With this newly recommended meatballs sauce, you can be sure to make more delicious pasta for any meal time.

Note that you can bake your meatballs and have it stored in the freezer before your spag cooking day.

Ingredients

For sauce:

Can whole peeled tomatoes

Tomato juice

Tomato paste

1 large onion, chopped

2 tablespoons dried parsley

Salt to taste

Red pepper flakes to taste

Ground black pepper

¼ teaspoon dried thyme

Ground garlic cloves

Meatballs:

Lean ground beef

2 eggs, beaten

3 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese (optional)

Crushed garlic clove

Seasoning

Spaghetti

Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C)

Combine tomatoes, tomato juice, tomato paste, onion, parsley, salt, red pepper flakes, black pepper, thyme, and garlic cloves in a large pot.

Bring to boil over high heat; reduce heat to low and let simmer for 1 to 1 1/2 hours.

Also combine beef, eggs, Parmesan cheese(optional), garlic, parsley, and thyme in a bowl.

Form into large meatballs and place into a broiler pan.

Bake balls in the preheated oven until brown and no longer pink in the centers, about 30 minutes.

Transfer meatballs to sauce and continue to simmer, 2 to 2 1/2 hours or till tender.

In a large pot, boil spaghetti in lightly salted water until tender for about 12 minutes.

Drain and serve

Serve sauce and meatballs over spaghetti

source: allrecipies

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Upcoming artistes in Nigeria Upcoming artistes in Nigeria

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories…Upcoming artistes in NigeriaUpcoming artistes in Nigeria