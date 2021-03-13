Women should engage in profitable ventures to live a fulfilled life —Edun

Mrs Iyiola Olatokunbo Edun, the Executive Director, Grace Schools, Lagos, speaks on the role of women in the society and parental responsibilities towards their children.

What do you think are the roles of women in the society?

I was brought up by a very strict mum. My mother had strength in talking which she used in passing across key messages. My mum didn’t give me anything on a platter of gold. She would ensure that I worked to earn whatever I deserve. I was exposed to several things through my mother and she ensured that I had the basic fundamentals of becoming a woman of repute. It has become imperative for women to create an enabling environment and monitor their children. The role of women cut across the home and the society. It is also important for women to know the peculiarities of every individual child. Women should engage in profitable ventures and gain inspiration to live a fulfilled life. It is important for women never to be discouraged in any way. There are myriad of challenges facing women in our society but women should not quit. I have had strong women in my life that provided the platform for me to rise beyond my challenges. My Master’s thesis was on women and how they cope with challenges and life in generally. It is important for women to have confidence in themselves. Women should strive to be independent and never be a burden on the society. In Nigeria being a woman is a disadvantage because we are referred as second class citizens. Women should also endeavour to obtain sound education, which no one can take away from them. They need to have the courage and confidence to face life. They should not see themselves as inferior in any way. A lot of women are undergoing stress and they are unable to seek professional counsel and this causes serious threat to their health. They should belong to a network of positive women who can tackle challenges together and discuss issues. Women should seek help when they have challenges. There are professionals who are trained to help people. There are professional counselors in churches too. They should also engage in hobbies and some activities that will give them inspiration. The older women should also provide counseling for the younger ones in order to support them in life

What advice do you have for parents?

Parents need to be alive to their responsibilities. A lot of Nigerian parents have abandoned their responsibilities for the school. It is the responsibility of the parents to teach their children basic values such as politeness and courtesy. It should be emphasised that the school is meant to reinforce the training parents give their children. Parents should not abdicate their responsibilities to the school. Parents should teach their children basic values so that schools can deliver qualitative learning. Charity actually begins at home. Parents blame schools for performance but they also need to be involved in the learning process. It has been observed over time that parents are nonchalant about the performance of their children academically. The other side of it is that they (parents) blame the school while neglecting their own roles and responsibilities. Parents need to exercise patience in rating schools and this is more of a Nigerian mentality as parents are quick to blame schools for poor standard. Teachers need to be accorded respect as we are more like parents to the children.

