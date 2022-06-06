Meat processors set to provide Nigerians with quality, healthy meat

Brands and Marketing
By Akin Adewakun | Lagos
meat-packing plant

Meat processors under the aegis of Corporate Meat Processors Association, Lagos State,  have hinted that they are set to provide Nigerians with quality, healthy and hygienic packaged meat products which will be sold in a well-packaged form and affordable to Nigerians Chairman of the Association, Mr Adesida Adegboyega, made this known to the  Nigerian Tribune after the association’s maiden meeting held in Lagos recently.

Adegboyega said:”We are set to change the old ways of slaughtering animals on the floor and selling  meat in the open market.

“The aim of the members coming together as corporate meat processors is to focus on how to collectively support each other for the good of all so that together we can provide Nigerians with wholesome quality and hygienic meat for their consumption.”

The association which presently has forty five members and has the approval of the Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture hopes to digitalise the meat market space where people can just call and get their meat products delivered to their office, house or store.

