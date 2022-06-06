Green Lotto names reigning Nigerian beauty queen brand ambassador

BRENTWOOD Multiservice Global Services Limited (BMGL), owners of Green Lotto, has announced reigning Nigerian beauty queen, Miss Abimbola Abayomi, as the brand ambassador of its recently launched *566*25# code.

Speaking at the unveiling event, in Lagos, the General Manager, Sales and Marketing, Mr Charles Akhenamen explained that the choice of Abayomi was in tandem with the company’s purpose of promoting national unity by channeling the ambition, passion and hope of Nigerians.

“We are a company that seeks to promote national unity in the country, and we believe this can be done by channeling the ambition, passion and hope of Nigerians. That is why we are partnering the current Nigerian Queen, Abimbola Abayomi to show support to her cause.” Charles stated.

Explaining the rationale behind the launch of a new code, the company’s Brand & Marketing Manager, Mr Imoudu Asekhame, stated that the decision stemmed from the need to stand out amongst other gaming companies, and redefine consumers’ gaming experience.

He identified the ability to innovate as one of the company’s staying powers, while describing the new code as one of those measures the company had taken to enhance the credibility of the games and also make them transparent.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

US: Three dead in Iowa church shooting following Biden gun speech

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

US: Three dead in Iowa church shooting following Biden gun speech