By Bode Adewumi

RESEARCH highlights that 77 percent of shoppers or observers in Nigeria felt more connected to a brand after seeing Ramadan or Eid content on Facebook or Instagram.

Meta presented the 2023 Ramadan insight study to explore the significant opportunities that comes with the #MonthOfGood season.

To better understand the behaviours of people, who observe Ramadan and who shop for this season, Meta has released the results of its annual global consumer research, which was conducted in partnership with YouGov, a global public opinion and data company.

The study, entitled, “Ramadan and Eid Study,” included over 18,000 respondents from 12 countries, including Nigeria, during Ramadan in 2022.

The results showed that the booming e-commerce industry is significantly driving the digital economy in Nigeria.

The average number of reels created per day in Nigeria increased by +four percent in the week after Eid vs the week prior to Eid. This reflects the transformation that Ramadan brings, with people showing a renewed sense of purpose.

Ease of shopping during Ramadan is also a priority, with 84 percent of shoppers or observers in Nigeria agreeing that it is easier to complete their Ramadan shopping with personalised product and gift suggestions.

Furthermore, 88 percent of shoppers or observers in Nigeria feel more connected to a brand through instant messaging during Ramadan and Eid. The research also shows that 78 percent of shoppers or observers in Nigeria report spending more time watching videos online during Ramadan and Eid.





Ramadan represents an opportunity for brands to build trust among shoppers, with 81 percent of shoppers or observers in Nigeria being more likely to trust a brand that partners with a trustworthy creator.

Charitable donations are in the top five actions taken after viewing creator content during Ramadan.

The use of augmented reality (AR) also has an influence on purchasing decisions, with 91 percent of shoppers or observers in Nigeria, who have used or are open to AR agreeing that these interactive and empowering experiences have an impact on their purchasing decisions.

In addition, almost four in five shoppers or observers in Nigeria enjoyed personalised shopping experiences through Meta technologies, further highlighting the opportunities for businesses to connect with this diverse community of shoppers and observers.

Enitan Denloye, Regional Director for Sub-Saharan Africa at Meta, said, “The 2023 Ramadan season is an opportunity for businesses to meaningfully connect with shoppers and observers and unlock new opportunities for discovery.

“By understanding the behaviours and attitudes of shoppers, which is made available from this study, businesses can leverage the shift in mindsets and effectively reach their vast and diverse communities.”

Businesses in Nigeria can also leverage Meta’s local presence through Ad Dynamo, Meta’s authorised sales partner, who are available to provide tailored marketing solutions for brands and also to help brands build strong connections with existing customers while acquiring new ones.

