The Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) has called on the Federal Government to take swift action to ensure the safety of medical professionals who have become easy targets of kidnappings in the country

The call for action comes in the wake of the shocking abduction of Prof Ekanem Philip-Ephraim in Calabar, who has been in captivity for approximately two months.

Their primary objective is to emphasise the necessity of safeguarding the lives and property of medical practitioners across the country, as these fundamental rights remain in jeopardy.

In a solidarity white ribbon protest, led by the National president of MDCAN, Dr Victor Makanjuola, complained against the deteriorating security situation in the country, and the dire consequences it poses to the medical community.

Also speaking, the Chairperson of the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria FMC Abuja Chapter, Dr Bessie Eziecila, said, “Prof Ekanem’s abduction is a stark reminder that insecurity in the country is escalating rapidly.

“She is the 15th doctor to fall victim to kidnappers in Calabar within the past five years. This perpetual fear and insecurity are making it increasingly challenging for healthcare professionals to perform their duties effectively”





“Prof. Ekanem Philip-Ephraim, a respected figure in the medical community, has been held captive for an extended period of 2 months without any visible progress in her rescue by the government.”

“The lack of information surrounding her current condition has deeply concerned and frustrated the medical community.”

“The security of lives and properties is a basic right for all Nigerians, including medical professionals who work tirelessly to save lives. We implore the Federal Government to prioritize Prof Ekanem’s release and take proactive measures to enhance security nationwide.”

