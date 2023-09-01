The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, the apex sociopolitical youth group in the South East geopolitical zone, has reiterated its resolve to ensure that the best candidate is presented to the people of Imo State soon.

This is as they are poised to ensure that Ndi-Imo elects the best hand to man her affairs as governor for the November 11, 2023 gubernatorial election.

In a statement issued on Friday in Owerri and jointly endorsed by the President General of COSEYL, Comrade Goodluck Ibem, and the Secretary-General, Comrade Okey Nwaoru, they said that the body believed that their people deserve the best, and it is that best man for the plum job that we will present to them.

He said: “We have formed a committee that will look keenly into the antecedents of gubernatorial candidates presented so far by the various political parties in the state”

They assured that the committee will work assiduously to ensure the best candidate for the plum job is nominated for onward election by the people of Imo.

He said, “For candidates who have held political offices in the past, we will look closely to evaluate what they did during their tenure of service and come out with scores of their performance.”





They insisted that the time when politicians without any pedigree are elected into political offices is gone; now is the time to elect a credible leader who will turn things around for good.

The youth body said that after the exercise of getting the best governorship Candidate, Ndi Imo will smile and see cause to be happy, giving glory to God.

They said, “Democracy is about the good and welfare of the people. In a democratic setting, the power to elect leaders resides with the people, and that we are poised to ensure is done”.

They assured to set a pace of good governance in the state where democracy strives and the rule of law is duly and strictly adhered to.

