Mbaka: Leave Peter Obi out of misunderstanding, Ohaneze chieftain counsels

A Chieftain of the Igbo Social-Cultural Organisation, Ohaneze Ndi-Igbo, in Anambra State, has pleaded with the Enugu Catholic Diocese not to drag in the 2023 Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, into the ongoing misunderstanding between the Enugu Catholic Diocese and the Priest of Adoration Ministry Enugu, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka.

The Chieftain, who spoke on condition of anonymity, while reacting to the transfer of Fr. Mbaka from the Adoration ground to the monastery, advised both parties to resolve their differences with the fear of God, noting that Catholic Church is a secret place of the Most High God that ought not to be used for political campaign ground.

According to the Chieftain, ‘Catholic Church, has its roles and regulations. They are very secretive in their dealings. My advice to the Enugu Diocese is for them to distance Peter Obi from their misunderstanding to enable him to concentrate on his presidential campaign activities”.

He also advised the Diocese not to allow politicians to redirect the minds of the Catholic faithful in the South East region.

Tribune Online had earlier reported that the Adoration Ministry, which was shut down three months ago, was re-opened yesterday, Sunday, for Worship before the transfer of Fr. Mbaka, to the Monastery surfaced.

In the place of Fr. Mbaka, another clergy of the Catholic Diocese of Enugu, Rev. Fr. Anthony Amadi had been posted to take charge of the Adoration Ministry.

Mbaka has been sent to Monastery. The transfer is with immediate effect.

A top member of the ministry, who confirmed the posting to Nigerian Tribune, said the development was unfortunate.

According to him, “all along, the Bishop of the Enugu Diocese, Most Rev Callistus Onaga, has been trying to take over the Adoration Ministry. But I can assure you that no priest will succeed there. So long as Fr. Mbaka is not there, nobody will come there to worship.

“This will lead to anarchy. It’s unthinkable that this kind of harsh decision could be made. We the adorers will never accept any other priest.

“Fr. Mbaka suffered and built that place will sole effort. Now they have tactically hijacked the place through the backyard. Let’s see how they will succeed.”

Mbaka’s trouble started three months ago after he preached against Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi.

Tribune Online learnt that the Church’s latest decision is already generating protest from Mbaka’s followers in the Adoration premises, where the Mbaka supporters have barricaded the Church and refuse to let Fr. Mbaka leave the premises. They are raining curses on Peter and Bishop Onaga, accusing them of trying to move Father Mbaka to a monastery.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE