Enugu State Government has taken a decisive step by directing the freezing of all bank accounts belonging to the government with immediate effect.

This move, as stated in a press release signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Chidiebere Onyia, on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, is aimed at ensuring proper governance and accountability within the state.

The directive, effective from Tuesday, May 30, 2023, was initiated by the Enugu State Governor to safeguard the interests of the state and promote transparency in financial transactions.

In accordance with this order, all Enugu State Government accounts have been frozen until further notice, as articulated in the statement. The decision aims to enable a thorough evaluation of the state’s financial affairs and establish a more effective financial management system.

Additionally, the Enugu State Government has called on all former political appointees and officeholders from the immediate past administration to comply with a previous directive issued by the former Secretary to the State Government, Professor Simeon Otuanya.

This directive, issued prior to the expiration of the second tenure of the previous administration, emphasized the handover of all government assets to the appropriate authorities.

According to the new Secretary to the State Government, Professor Chidiebere Onyia, immediate compliance with this handover directive is essential.

Former political appointees and officeholders are requested to relinquish any government assets in their possession to the relevant authorities, such as the Permanent Secretary, Director of Administration, or Director of Personnel Management in their respective Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs). This handover is expected to be completed by the close of work on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

The scope of the handover directive extends to various categories of individuals who served in leadership positions in the past administration. Former Chief Executive Officers of Government-Owned Companies, Board Chairmen, Board Members of Government-Owned Companies, Executive Secretaries of Parastatals or Government-Owned Companies, State Project Coordinators of World Bank-Assisted Projects, and other political appointees listed in the previous memo by the former Secretary to the State Government are all required to comply.

In related news, the governor of Enugu State, Dr Peter Mbah, has appointed Professor Chidiebere Onyia as the new Secretary to the State Government (SSG). The governor personally announced this appointment in a statement released on Monday and disseminated to the press by his media office.

Prior to his new role, Professor Onyia served as the Managing Director of the United Kingdom Nigeria Infrastructure Facility. His vast experience includes being the Lead Strategy Advisor for the Federal Government of Nigeria’s World Bank Group Power Sector Recovery Programme. He has also provided valuable services to various international organizations and countries, such as the United Nations, Germany, and Russia.





Professor Onyia’s extensive educational background and expertise contribute to his qualifications for the SSG position. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Biological Sciences, a Master’s degree in Curriculum and Instruction, a Master of Business Administration degree, and a Doctorate degree in Educational Leadership. Additionally, he received a post-doctoral scholarship in Education Policy from the renowned Peabody College at Vanderbilt University, an Ivy League institution.

With over 25 years of leadership, innovation, strategy, institutional reform, and research experience, Professor Onyia has been recognized with numerous international and national awards for his excellence and remarkable contributions to the education sector. His expertise as an educational consultant, researcher, presenter, mentor, and author of several books further enhances his credibility.

Professor Onyia’s appointment as the new SSG stems from his involvement as a member of the Transition Committee, which developed an actionable plan for the Peter Mbah administration based on his manifesto and social contract with the people of Enugu State.

