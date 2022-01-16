MAYEIN releases 2021 report, promises more impact, civic engagement

A non-governmental organisation, Mentoring Assistance for Youths and Entrepreneurs Initiative (MAYEIN), has released its 2021 report, using the opportunity to assure Oyo State citizens and Nigerians of more impact and better community/civic engagement this year.

The founder of the organisation, Edem Ossai, made this known through a communiqué to Tribune Online.

According to the report, the organisation made impact on three pillars of community services. They are: education; entrepreneurship and employability; and civic engagements.

Under education, the organisation focused on formal literacy where 4 mobile libraries and book clubs were instituted in secondary schools; 210 students gained improved reading and comprehension skills; and one community centre hosted over 40 weekend library sessions.

Also, under education, the organisation impacted on digital literacy/skills by setting up a fully equipped computer training hub for teachers and students and also delivering mobile computer classes in secondary schools. 450 students acquired basic computer skills and also received certificates in 2021.

Under entrepreneurship and employability, the organisation transferred life skills for 139 teenagers, work readiness skills for 30 youths, vocational skills for six teenagers, and internship programmes for 17 youths.

Under civic engagement, the organisation focused on leadership and civic skills where 139 teenagers were sensitised on civic activities, and 20 teenagers were exposed to leadership roles. Also girls’ rights and protection, and community sensitisation projects were carried out.

Ossai also announced that her organisation gained special consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) in 2021, and mentioned how their partnership with ECOSOC has impacted their work.

“MAYEIN is thankful and grateful for your support in 2021. You have been with us from the start and you deserve to know some of our major progress last year,” she said. “Through your support, we were able to achieve these impactful reports.”

She promised that faith and the trust Nigerians have in her organisation to mentor and impact the live and the future of students and young people would not be undermined. She also promised more impacts, community outreaches and services this year.

Ossai enjoined Nigerians to be proactive and contribute to community services that will better the society and the country at large.

“May God enable us to do more to make our communities better each time,” she concluded.

