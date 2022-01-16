FIDA petitions businesswoman, client for allegedly forcing teenagers into prostitution in Bayelsa

The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Bayelsa State Chapter, has dragged one Ekaette Archibong to the Police for allegedly tricking two girls, (names withheld) aged 17 and 18 years, from Ibiono- Ibom Local Government Area of Akwa-Ibom to Elele in Emohua Local Government Area under the guise that they were being recruited for a sales job but ostensibly for prostitution.

According to the petition signed by the Chairperson of FIDA, Deme Debra Pamosoo, dated January 14th, 2022, the accused received and took them to Elele upon the refusal of the girls to work as prostitutes, she then took them to Emeyal 2 in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State to work as sales girls at a bar owned by one Dorathy David.

Pamosoo in the petition explained that when the bar owner allegedly refused to take the 17-year-old girl because she was under-aged, Archbiong then decided to return the under-aged girl to the brothel in Elele.

It was further learnt that trouble started when the older girl insisted that she would not allow the younger girl to be taken to the brothel, forcing Achibong to demand that the victims refund her N16,500 she spent for their transportation from Akwa Ibom to Bayelsa if they refuse to obey her.

Parts of the petition read: “the second accused person also supported that they should refund N4, 000 for their transportation and accommodation. The accused persons seized the victims’ phones. But they manage to escape with a Keke driver who they told their story and helped in bringing them to Ekeki Park.”

Pamosso who confirmed that the case is already incidental before the O/C Gender, Ekeki Police Division of the State Police Command says FIDA is interested in the case.

“FIDA is indicating interest in this matter. We are by this petition appealing that the defendants be arrested and legal action taken against them for the offences committed,” she said.

Investigations revealed that the two suspects, Archibong and David are in Police custody, and investigations have since commenced.

Indications have also emerged that with the seriousness FIDA has demonstrated, a speedy investigation is expected for the matter to be charged to court to serve as deterrence for the human trafficking ring in the state.

