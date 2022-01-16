Nigeria Legion members, widows of fallen heroes seek government assistance

Chairman, Niger State chapter of the Nigerian Legion, Malam Mahmud Baba Ahmed, has urged the government and other well-meaning Nigerians to redeem all other outstanding and unfulfilled promises made to the legions since 2020.

Ahmed also commended the state government for providing the Legion with a Toyota Hilux van as an official vehicle for the state chapter of the Legion.

He stated this while fielding questions from journalists over the weekend shortly after the laying of wreaths at the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration held at the 123 permanent Parade Ground Arcade opposite 123 Quarters in Minna, the state capital.

Ahmed said, “We call on the federal and state governments to boost our morale in conjunction with our families, especially the widows and the children of our fallen colleagues who paid the supreme price in the line of duty to their fatherland.”

He also commended members of the Nigerian Armed Forces and other sister security agencies in their resilience and dedication to duty in the ongoing fighting against all forms of insecurities bedevilling the country.

He also noted that “the Army, Air Force, Navy Police and all other security agencies’ operatives engaged in the field deserve to be encouraged physically, morally and economically in order to be comfortable to win the battle they are facing.”

In a related development, some of the widows of the falling heroes cried out to both the federal and the state governments to come to their aides by sponsoring the education of their fatherless children and give job/employment opportunities to those that were able to graduate in the various institutions of higher learning across the country.

According to the widows, “We need help from the government, our husbands died about five, ten years ago while in line of duty and in the fight to keep the corporate existence of Nigeria together against all forms of internal upheavals, external aggressions, leaving us in uncompleted residential buildings, with children still in schools, studying at the time of their untimely deaths.”

They urged the government to “give our children the scholarships to continue with their studies, or engage them in vocational training and employ those that have completed their studies successfully in their various tertiary institutions.”

