Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday, reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to the welfare and working conditions of the workers in the state, saying that the state government led by him was not unmindful of the challenges of the time.

Governor Sanwo- Olu gave this assurance while speaking at the 2023 Worker’s Day Celebration, themed “Worker’s right and Social Economic Justice,” held at Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos, adding that his government remained committed to resolving all outstanding issues affecting the welfare and service entitlements of all workers in the state.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented at the occasion by the Deputy Governor, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, noted it was on record that his administration had always prioritized the payment of workers’ salaries and emoluments in addition to improving their welfare generally, declaring that it would go down in history as one of the best workers-friendly administration in Lagos.

“Given our commitment and disposition to meeting workers’ and labour’s requests in matters of welfare and security, we will go down in history as one of the best workers-friendly administrations in the state.

“I wish to place on record that our administration has always prioritized the payment of workers’ salaries and emoluments in addition to improving their welfare generally,” Sanwo- Olu said.

Governor Sanwo- Olu disclosed that his administration, in the last four years, had continued to ensure that the state workers were provided with the right tools and environment to excel with robust welfare packages.

According to him, as a demonstration of his genuine commitment, his government, at the beginning of the year, took the decision to raise workers’ salaries by 20per cent to cushion the effect of raising inflation and the cost of living generally.

Governor Sanwo- Olu, while highlighting the efforts of the government in ensuring better welfare, further noted that his government had paid over N51.7 billion in pensions and prompt payments of workers’ salaries since the beginning of his administration.

“We equally have never waived in meeting our commitment to workers under the contributory Pension Scheme,,” he added.

Speaking further, the governor assured that his government would continue to provide the basic needs of the people and the right kind of leadership anchored on transparency and accountability.

He thanked the workers for their support and cooperation which made it possible for his election and, therefore, urged all workers in the state to join his government to deliver greater and impactful dividends of democracy to all Lagosians as his administration begins a new term in office.





Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, earlier in his goodwill message, stated that the Federal Government would continue to pursue policies, provide the necessary tools for service delivery and prioritize workers’ rights and socioeconomic justice in the country.

The minister added that “the workers are the major tools in the economic capital, which is a critical factor in the production team, as a matter of fact, no nation can attain development without adequately and positively utilizing its manpower.”

The Head of Service (HoS), Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola, in his remark, urged the state workers to understand their rights as encapsulated in the Nigerian Labour Law to avoid their rights being trampled upon by employers of labour.

He assured that the Sanwo- Olu administration would continue to meet its obligations and responsibilities as far as enforcing workers’ rights and socioeconomic justice are considered, charging all civil servants in all sectors to re-energize themselves in promoting the developmental agenda of state government in a bid to achieve a greater Lagos.

Speaking further, Muri-Okunola stated that the harmonious relationship that existed between the state government and labour was a true reflection of the premium placed on employees’ rights and social justice by this administration.

“I dare say that the harmonious relationship that exists between State Government and labour is a true reflection of the premium placed on employees’ rights and social justice by this administration,” he said.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Establishments, Training and Pensions, Mrs Ajibola Ponnle, stated that the state government had taken steps to uphold workers’ rights and ensure economic justice for the workers.

“The state government brings dignity to our workers through regular and prompt payment of salaries whilst we offer other entitlements. We try to build a society and social justice form the basis of our daily interactions,” she said.

In their addresses at the occasion, the Chairmen, Lagos State chapters of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Agnes Sessi and Trade Union Congress, Comrade Gbenga Ekundayo, both commended the state government for her commitment to the improvement of staff welfare which brought about improvement in the monthly bond allocation since inception of the Sanwo-Olu’s administration in 2019 and April 2023 payment of N5billion to 1800 retirees in the state.

They expressed their unions’ readiness to partner with the state government in the new vision for Lagos State rising.

