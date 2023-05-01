The Enugu State Governor-elect, Dr Peter Mbah, has congratulated all workers in the state and Nigeria at large, both those working in the public and private sectors, commending their efforts and sacrifices for the nation’s development over the years.

This was even as he promised that his administration would be worker’s friendly, and promote the welfare of public servants through sustainable reforms, productivity, and constructive engagement that would eradicate poverty, insecurity, and urban slums and raise the standard of living in the state.

While assessing the theme of this year’s International Workers’ Day, also known as May Day, “Workers Rights and Socio-economic Justice”, Dr Mbah, through a press statement issued by the head of his media office, Dan Nwomeh, said the main pivot of his Social Charter with the people of the state as contained in his manifesto, is to catalyze speedy economic growth that would ensure socio-economic justice for all the citizens.

“The 2023 International Worker’s Day theme, ‘Workers Rights and Socio-economic Justice’ which revolves around our Social Charter with the good people of Enugu State is not by coincidence. Our plans for Ndi Enugu State are to formulate and implement impactful policies that will improve their standard of living and ensure that life is pleasurably livable for them while factoring in other essentials that restore human dignity.

“Let me reiterate our commitment to the welfare of our workers since we will achieve nothing much without empowering and equipping the drivers of our development plan. Our workers will be adequately trained and compensated for their labour. We will strive to ensure that no worker lives below the poverty line.

“We are also in a hurry to raise the per capita income of every worker in the state through policies in agriculture and agro-allied industrialisation, education and vocational training, healthcare services, power and energy sector, tourism and hospitality and our digital programming and other innovative technology action plan for the youths.

“In so doing, we will be facilitating the training and upskilling of our farmers through our support programmes for sustainable agro-allied revolution; overhaul and re-equip our healthcare system with qualified medical personnel especially those in the rural communities as part of workers’ rights; and also ensure access to safe and clean water. The good news is that we have already embarked on the journey of bringing safe and clean water to every home, and our 180 days promise reminds intact.

“We are equally concerned that we cannot achieve socio-economic justice vis-à-vis workers’ rights without adequately and deliberately bridging the gap of gender inequalities. Our administration will not only guarantee social rights for our women, it will also engender economic opportunities that will stamp out poverty and ensure a healthy, functional social co-existence,” part of the statement reads.

The Governor-elect also noted that his administration’s proposed $30 billion dollars economy would not be possible without a healthy social capital between investors and workers, and harmonization of all the factors of production, vowing to create an environment that would be investors friendly and attractive incentives for the private sector through transparency, rule of law and accountability. He used the opportunity to call on potential investors to consider visiting the state for business.

