The Niger State Operations office of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has called on village and district heads as well as religious leaders in communities to begin preparations to mitigate the effects of 2023 floods in the state.

Head of NEMA, Minna Operations Office,Hajiya Zainab Saidu, made the call in a statement on Monday.

She explained that the call became necessary following the Annual Flood Outlook (AFO) released by the Nigeria Hydrological Service Agency (NIHSA) and the 2023 seasonal climate prediction by the Meteorological Agency (NiMET).

According to the statement, the two reports were products of scientific research that have revealed that the country will suffer the probability of flood in three categories.

“The categories are high flood risk, moderate and low flood risk. This report also identified Niger State as among the states in the category of high risk flood states,” she said.

Sai’du further disclosed that normal to above normal amounts of rainfall was expected in 2023 which might result in little absorption thereby creating huge water runoff on the surface that results in flooding.

She added that other causes of flood were indiscriminate dumping of refuse in water ways, building on waterways, refusal of riparian dwellers to relocate to higher and safer grounds during the rainy season.

She noted that the 2023 flood would affect not only riverine communities but would also affect people in urban areas in the state, adding that Niger State was predicted to experience floods between August, September and October 2023.

Hajiya Zainab Sai’du further explained that it was expedient for traditional and religious leaders across the state to key into the risk reduction approach in order to reduce as well as mitigate the danger that was ahead.

“NEMA Minna Operations Office strongly calls on these community leaders to

as a matter of urgency lead the people of their various communities in identifying drainages/culverts that are blocked to be cleared.





“Community heads should also sensitise their people who have built on flood plains and those living along river banks to relocate to safer and higher places,” she added.

She said that adhering to these early warnings would help save lives and property.

