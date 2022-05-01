May Day: 36 workers killed as a result of banditry in Kaduna — NLC chairman

The Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Kaduna State Council, Ayuba Magaji has said that 36 workers lost their lives as a result of banditry in the state.

This was even as he called for one minute silence and prayed for the souls of the departed comrades that lost their lives as a result of insecurity and other harsh conditions within the year.

Magaji who was speaking during the May Day celebration at Ahmadu Bello Stadium Kaduna on Sunday also encouraged the workers to obtain their voter’s card and vote out politicians who will not defend their interest.

The labour leader also implored the workers to participate fully in politics instead of staying on the fence.

He also noted that the continuous delay in salaries of primary school teachers, primary health care workers and the local government staff is unacceptable to the congress.

He noted that for so long workers in these places, in most cases only received their salaries at the end of preceding months thereby adding to their plights.





He also expressed worried over the plight of the pensioners in the state particularly the delay in payment of their pension allowances and the extended verification and clearance.

The Chairman commended Kaduna State government over the giant strides in its infrastructural development drive more especially at Kaduna, Kafanchan and Zaria, however, noted that good governance is beyond infrastructural development alone but more needed to be in the areas of citizens participation in governance, social justice, strict observation of rule of law, equity and adequate security.

He also called on Kaduna State government to change its outdated style of hostility in industrial relationship and embrace the new world order of tripartite and social dialogue on matters of workers right and freedom.

