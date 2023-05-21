Ahead of the May 29th official Inauguration of a new administration in the country, security forces have stepped up security in the Nation’s Federal Capital Territory FCT Abuja and its environments

The investigation by the Nigerian Tribune revealed that the security forces comprising the Military, the Department of State Services, DSS, the Nigeria Police Force NPF, the Nigerian Customs Service NCS, the Nigerian Immigration Service NIS, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps have adequately mobilized their personnel and equipment to the Capital Territory

According to findings, both personnel and the equipment are also being deployed to man strategic locations within and around the city to ensure a hitch-free exercise

It was observed that the venue of the official Inauguration, the popular Eagle Square, which currently undergoing intensive renovation, is under security watch while all Hotels, recreational centres, and places of worship INEC Headquarters, the three arms zones, and others were not left out in the security arrangements

All the entry points into the city were also being mannered by stern-looking armed security personnel who conduct random’ “stop and search” on vehicles

Speaking with the Defence Correspondents on the preparedness of the Military for the exercise, Director Defence Media Operations Defence Correspondents, Major General Musa Danmadami, said that there was no cause for concern over security as the Military would provide back to the Nigeria Police Force NPF being the lead Agency in charge of internal security

The Inspector General Of Police IGP Usman Alkali Baba had confirmed that the alleged plot to scuttle the May 29th inauguration exercise was real but warned those behind the evil plot to stop it or be ready to contend with the security forces

Also echoing the assurance of the IGP on tight security arrangements for the successful conduct of the ceremony, the Force Public Relations Officer CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi’ said that the Police had done all that was needed to be done and that the May 29th would come and passed away like any other day in the history of the country

According to him, ‘ Nigerians and other Nationals should not entertain any fear, they should be law-abiding and go about their normal business, no cause for concern over security matters.

The DSS had also assured the members of the Public not to entertain any fear about security, saying that the Services were working in conjunction with other sister security Agencies to ensure adequate security nationwide before, during, and after the exercise.

