The Police High Command, on Monday, said it has commenced keeping eyes on the politicians who are hell-bent on scuttling the forthcoming May 29 inauguration of the new administration of President-elect Bola Tinubu and his vice Kashim Shettima.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Akal Baba, at a press briefing in Abuja, said the operation was jointly being carried in collaboration with other security agencies, particularly intelligence officials.

More details coming soon.