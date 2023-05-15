The Police High Command, on Monday, said it has commenced keeping eyes on the politicians who are hell-bent on scuttling the forthcoming May 29 inauguration of the new administration of President-elect Bola Tinubu and his vice Kashim Shettima.
The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Akal Baba, at a press briefing in Abuja, said the operation was jointly being carried in collaboration with other security agencies, particularly intelligence officials.
More details coming soon.
READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Discussion about this post