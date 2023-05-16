The Police high command on Monday confirmed that the much-touted plot to scuttle the May 29 official inauguration of the new administration of the president-elect, Senator Bola Tinubu, and the vice president-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima, was real

Addressing journalists in Abuja, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, however, hinted that the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies have launched a manhunt for the behind the plot.

He said, “Following the successful conclusion of the 2023 general election, it has been observed that some major political actors that the outcome did not favour have been issuing public threats that are directed at instigating actions to frustrate the presidential inauguration on May 29.

“The Nigeria Police and the national intelligence community have been closely monitoring the activities of these political elites as well as other elements who have formed themselves into unpatriotic brands whose only fantasy, in recent times, is to subvert our national security interest.

“In so doing, they seem to be bent on deploying extra-judicial and undemocratic means to truncate our democratic heritage in advancement of their narrow political considerations.

“The beauty of democracy lies not just in the freedom of the citizens to freely exercise their franchise within the electoral cycle, it is also hinged on the right of aggrieved political actors to submit grievances on the electoral outcome to the judicial process for consideration.”

Baba further declared that the security agencies would no longer tolerate any utterance capable of throwing the country into turmoil, saying any political actor who does not heed the warning will be made to face the wrath of the law.

Continuing, the police boss added: “The imperative of peace in our national life cannot be over-emphasised. Sustenance of peace and security is even more expedient at this stage in our national democratic transition.

“Consequently, while the Nigeria Police, in synergy with other security agencies and the intelligence community, continue to closely monitor the activities of these political elements, it has become expedient to make some clear statements.

“Firstly, the Nigeria Police hereby sternly warn all political actors with subversive agenda and their collaborators, particularly their foot soldiers who they are exposing to political radicalisation and extremism, to, henceforth, jettison their ongoing premeditated attempts to create tension within the national space with intention of derailing the May 29 presidential inauguration ceremony.

“Secondly, any of such persons, regardless of their political affiliations, who continuously engages in acts that are inimical to our nation’s democratic and security interests should not be in doubt on the firm determination of the Nigeria Police under my watch to closely collaborate with the law enforcement family and the intelligence community to defend our democracy, ‘Baba remarked.





