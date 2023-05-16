Anambra State House of Assembly Speaker, Rt. Hon. Uche Okafor was involved in a frightening accident, at Agu-Awka junction in Awka, Anambra State capital on Saturday night.

The accident which left his car damaged beyond recognition was the second accident that happened at that junction on Saturday night.

Earlier, the former Managing Director of Anambra Signage, Chief Jude Emecheta, had an accident at the same junction that left him unconscious, while his car was damaged beyond repair.

The Speaker who was in his home only responded to an emergency call from Emecheta’s friend and thereupon rushed to the accident scene and took Emecheta to the hospital.

On the speaker’s way home from the hospital, he stopped at the scene of the accident and tried to pick up important documents and other personal belongings of Chief Emecheta, which were left in his damaged vehicle to avoid losing them to vandals.

It was while on this that another trailer lost control of its breaks and hit the already damaged Emecheta’s car that the Speaker had gone into and also the speaker’s own parked vehicle, with the speaker escaping just by a whisker.

Anambra State Speaker, Uche Okafor, TRIBUNE ONLINE gathered had no injuries from the traumatic experience and none of his aides sustained any injury.

The Speaker who narrated the ordeal and confirmed that the accident involved him, expressed gratitude to God for escaping what might have been a very terrible experience.

“None of us was hurt, it would have been disastrous, but we thank God,” he said.

On Chief Jude Emecheta, the speaker said he has been responsive to treatment.

“Jude was unconscious when I got to the accident scene. So, we took him to the hospital in my vehicle and he was responding to treatment before we left the hospital.





“On our way back, I decided to stop and pick some of his belongings from his damaged vehicle. I was inside the vehicle and suddenly, my aides were shouting “Come out”, it was a bit confusing and chaotic and within a few seconds that I was out of the vehicle, a trailer ran over the already damaged Emecheta’s vehicle and also mine that was parked,” the speaker narrated.

TRIBUNE ONLINE also gathered that accident at Agu-Awka junction, also popularly known as immigration junction in Awka, has become almost a daily occurrence and usually involves trailers and other heavy vehicles which usually leave noteworthy damage to victims and their properties.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE