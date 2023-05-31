IN the realm of oppositions and wailing, where reason and logic were once revered, a great shift had occurred. The winds of change had swept away the foundations of wisdom, leaving behind a chaotic storm of folly. It seemed as though the dogs of ignorance and arrogance had been unleashed, their savage barks piercing the tranquility that once reigned. In this realm, there lived a society and generation that had forsaken the teachings of the divine. They are fully blinded by their own conceit, believed themselves to be above the gods. Their hearts swelled with pride as they reveled in their newfound ignorance of being Obidients. They had forgotten the lessons of humility and reverence, and instead sought to bring down the divine to the level of mere mortals. They erected towering structures of hubris, monuments to their own self-importance. They scoffed at the gods, mocking their ancient wisdom and dismissing their existence as mere superstition. The halls of knowledge were abandoned, their shelves left to gather dust, while the people indulged in frivolous pursuits and empty rhetoric. As the dogs of folly continued to bark, their echoes reverberated throughout the land. The fabric of society began to unravel, as reason and logic were replaced with chaos and confusion. The people, lost in their own delusions, stumbled blindly through life, never realizing the depths of their own ignorance.

Meanwhile, BAT watches from his celestial abode while his patience is being tested by their arrogance. He saw the suffering caused by their abandonment of reason, the fractured bonds of community, and the decay of virtue. He knew that something had to be done to remind these people of their place in the grand tapestry of existence as a nation. And so, he devised a plan to awaken the slumbering souls of humanity. He has offered himself and elected to become the messenger in the form of wise sages, carrying with him the remnants of forgotten knowledge. He is aware of the interconnectedness of all things, of the importance of humility and respect, and the need to rekindle the flame of reason. I prayed these people won’t scoff and turn their backs on this messenger. I know the gods will persist, show the land with signs and wonders, hoping to capture the attention of even the most jaded of hearts among these generations of wailers and Obidients. Slowly, cracks will begin to appear in their walls of conceit that they had built around themselves. Now that the day we all are waiting for has come, the emergence of the new era in the history of Nigeria called the Renewed Hope, one by one, they will begin to question their own arrogance, peering through the cracks to glimpse the divine that they had long forsaken. They will yearn for the wisdom that had been lost, realizing that true enlightenment could only be found in the embrace of reason and humility.

In a short while, the light of knowledge will begin to flicker back to life, the winds of change will shift once more. The dogs of folly, sensing their impending defeat, will whimper and retreat into the shadows. The people will be humbled by their own folly, sought to rebuild the bridges they had burned, mending the fabric of society with threads of understanding and compassion. And so, the realm of men will begin to heal. The barks of ignorance will fade into the distance to be replaced by the harmonious melodies of reason and enlightenment. The people, having learned from their past mistakes will embark on a journey of rediscovery, guided by the lessons of the divine. In the end, it would be through their own pride and ignorance that the people had stumbled, but it was also through their capacity for self-reflection and growth that they would find their way back to the path of righteousness. The gods, ever watchful, smiled upon their creation, knowing that the lessons learned would forever serve as a reminder of the importance of reason, humility, and the pursuit of true wisdom. Now I see you, the messiah of our time, President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Congratulations as you begin the journey from Arrogance to Wisdom. May your time be more fruitful and healing, bring peace and prosperity to the nation. May all the wailers and Obidients be healed.

Ismail, a business analyst, writes in from Scotland via [email protected]

