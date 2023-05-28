Lagos State deputy governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, on Sunday urged the state intending pilgrims to the Holy land of Mecca to be focused and be good ambassadors of the state and the country.

The deputy governor gave the counsel while speaking at a One-Day Seminar and Special Prayers organised for Year 2023 Hajj Intending Pilgrims held at De-Blue Roof, Agidingbi, Ikeja.

Hamzat further charged them to comport themselves very well in the Holy Land, stressing the need for them to understand and obey the Saudi Arabia Laws to avoid fallen victim to their laws.

“All we are telling our pilgrims is to be focused, obedient, cooperate with the staff, listen to them, just follow their instructions and make Lagos State proud,” he said.

The deputy governor reminded that they should know that they were going for spiritual exercise and not social engagement, urging them to take advantage of the pilgrimage to seek God’s intervention and pray for themselves, the state and the nation.

This was just as he assured that the state government had made adequate and proper arrangements to ensure that the pilgrims get First Class infrastructure and support in the Holy land.

Chairman, Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Shakirudeen Ayinde Gafar, in his welcome address, said the event marked another milestone in the history of Hajj operation in Lagos State, adding that it was designed to empower intending pilgrims with all traveling information for them not to run foul of the Nigerian and Saudi Arabian laws, both at home and abroad.

The Board chairman noted that Hajj is the fifth pillar of Islam and a demonstration of total submission to the commandment of Allah, which enjoins a Muslim to at least embark on this spiritual journey once in his/her life time, saying that it was a known tradition in the history of Hajj operations in Lagos State, to organize a one – day seminar for overall enlightenment and special prayers for a successful, itch-free and complete fulfillment of hajj rites with zero records of casualty.

The chairman appreciated the governor and the deputy governor for their unflinching and egalitarian support towards having seamless and comfortable hajj experiences for the state pilgrims contingent at all times.

In his lecture, with the theme: “Procedure of Performing Acceptable and Rewarding Hajj,” Chief Missioner Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, Kano Branch, Sheikh Muhydeen Ajani Bello, urged all intending pilgrimage to be dedicated, shun any act of immorality and comport themselves in the Holy Land.

He added that there is a reward for those who are going for the pilgrimage purposely in accordance to the commandment of the Almighty Allah.

He enjoined the intending pilgrims not be wayward in their ways when in Mecca, saying that they should be obedient, never argue and ensure that they make provisions for their households before their departure to the Holy land.

Sheikh Bello further urged them to go to Hajj with good minds, good deeds, love of mankind and make their requests in the name of Allah and not doing otherwise.