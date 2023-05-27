A few days to the inauguration of Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya for a second term, the State Head of Service, Bapayo Yahaya, resigned from office.

The disclosure was contained in a statement by the Director-General, Press Affairs in the Government House, Ismaila Misilli, on Friday.

He stated that the Governor has accepted the resignation and immediately appointed his Principal Private Secretary (PPS), Ahmed Abdullahi, as the Acting HoS.

The statement read: “Governor Inuwa Yahaya has also accepted the resignation of the Gombe State Head of Civil Service, Alhaji Bappayo Yahaya. In his place, the governor has approved the appointment of the Permanent Secretary/Principal Private Secretary PPS to the governor, Ahmed Kasimu Abdullahi as Acting Head of Civil Service.”

He also stated that the Governor also dissolved the State Executive Council and terminated the appointment of all public officers in the state.

The spokesman, however, revealed that public officers in statutory Boards and Commissions are excluded from the directive.

The Chairmen of the local government caretaker committee will also remain in office till the expiration of their tenure on June 19, 2023.