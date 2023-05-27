A few days to the inauguration of Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya for a second term, the State Head of Service, Bapayo Yahaya, resigned from office.
The disclosure was contained in a statement by the Director-General, Press Affairs in the Government House, Ismaila Misilli, on Friday.
He stated that the Governor has accepted the resignation and immediately appointed his Principal Private Secretary (PPS), Ahmed Abdullahi, as the Acting HoS.
The statement read: “Governor Inuwa Yahaya has also accepted the resignation of the Gombe State Head of Civil Service, Alhaji Bappayo Yahaya. In his place, the governor has approved the appointment of the Permanent Secretary/Principal Private Secretary PPS to the governor, Ahmed Kasimu Abdullahi as Acting Head of Civil Service.”
He also stated that the Governor also dissolved the State Executive Council and terminated the appointment of all public officers in the state.
The spokesman, however, revealed that public officers in statutory Boards and Commissions are excluded from the directive.
The Chairmen of the local government caretaker committee will also remain in office till the expiration of their tenure on June 19, 2023.
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Election Tribunal: We’ll expose INEC, Obi’s lawyer declares
Livy Uzoukwu (SAN), the leading counsel of Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi has vowed to expose the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for…
‘Breathe’, Toyin Abraham breaks silence on AMVCA loss
Toyin Abraham, a Nollywood actress, has reacted to her loss at the recently concluded…
Why bulletproof charm I prepared failed to protect deceased cultist —Native doctor
QUDUS Shodimu, a 44-year-old native doctor, who was arrested by the Ogun State police command for allegedly aiding cultists by…
WhatsApp to allow users edit sent-messages — Mark Zuckerberg
Mark Zuckerberg’s social media company, Meta Platforms Inc. has added a new feature to WhatsApp which…
See why NFF sacked coaches Salisu Yusuf, Nduka Ugbade
The Nigeria Football Federation has relieved coaches Salisu Yusuf and Nduka Ugbade of their…
Victor Osimhen’s exploits
ON May 4, Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen scored his 22nd goal (without penalties) of the season in the Italian topflight and…
Discussion about this post