The Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate in the February 25 election, Barr. Adewole Adebayo has said the appointment of Ministers of State is alien to the Nigerian constitution.

While aligning with the position of the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, SAN, who had earlier described the position of the minister of state as illegal and a constitutional misnomer which has no provision in the constitution, the legal luminary however criticised Keyamo for accepting what he described as illegal appointment having known the truth.

Adebayo said, “I agree with Barr Keyamo that the designation of ‘Minister of State’ is a constitutional misnomer, which needs to be done away with. What I find hard to reconcile is why he would knowingly accept such an unlawful appointment from @MBuhari only to voice it out after enjoying it to the fullest.”

He also congratulated the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his conferment as the Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR).

He charged him to live up to the duties and responsibilities of honour, even as he advised him to place Nigerians first having achieved his life ambition of becoming the president of Nigeria.

“I congratulate President-elect Bola Tinubu on his conferment as the Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR) today. May he uphold all the duties and responsibilities of the highest rank in the land. A lifetime ambition has now been attained. Let Nigeria come first,” he stated.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Election Tribunal: We’ll expose INEC, Obi’s lawyer declares

Livy Uzoukwu (SAN), the leading counsel of Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi has vowed to expose the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for…

‘Breathe’, Toyin Abraham breaks silence on AMVCA loss

Toyin Abraham, a Nollywood actress, has reacted to her loss at the recently concluded…





Why bulletproof charm I prepared failed to protect deceased cultist —Native doctor

QUDUS Shodimu, a 44-year-old native doctor, who was arrested by the Ogun State police command for allegedly aiding cultists by…

WhatsApp to allow users edit sent-messages — Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg’s social media company, Meta Platforms Inc. has added a new feature to WhatsApp which…

See why NFF sacked coaches Salisu Yusuf, Nduka Ugbade

The Nigeria Football Federation has relieved coaches Salisu Yusuf and Nduka Ugbade of their…

Victor Osimhen’s exploits

ON May 4, Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen scored his 22nd goal (without penalties) of the season in the Italian topflight and…