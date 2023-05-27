Ongoing efforts by the Nigerian Government to strengthen humanitarian assistance gained a boost on Friday, as President Muhammadu Buhari commissioned the Smart Resettlement Cities and Digital Academy in four States.

Buhari who commissioned the projects in Abuja, during the opening of the maiden edition of Nigeria International Humanitarian Summit (NIHS) with the theme: Saving lives, alleviating poverty and maintaining human dignity in the face of rising humanitarian crises’, also unveiled the model of the Nigeria Humanitarian Hub.

The Resettlement Cities consisting of 50 units of 2-bedroom blocks of flats and 20 units of studio apartments which are located in Kondugo, Borno State; Dawakin Tofa in Kano State; Keffi in Nasarawa State, and Gusau in Zamfara State have been completed.

According to him, the Resettlement Cities are equipped with a Resource Centre for skill acquisition, a Police Station to ensure security, a clinic for primary healthcare provision, a large expanse of land for farming, and a Market for facilitating trade and industry to promote economic growth in the local community.

He added that the Resettlement Cities project was conceptualized under the Economic Sustainability Plan through the National Commission for Refugees, Migrant and Internally Displaced Persons, while the Cities are designed to foster the resettlement and reintegration of Persons of Concern in Nigeria and enhance their social and economic well-being while strengthening the host communities.

He averred that the commitment and investment made by this Administration were aimed at ensuring the dignity of Nigerians is protected and the vulnerable groups are provided with the basic needs of life.

“This Summit is not only about celebrating the achievements recorded under the humanitarian sector since the establishment of the Ministry but to also unveil the proposed Nigeria Humanitarian Hub, Commission the Smart Resettlement Cities, and the Digital Academy all of which were initiated and executed under the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management and Social Development and its Agencies.”

President Buhari who expressed delight over the achievements recorded so far, maintained that: “As we bow out in the next few days, it is my strong belief that the humanitarian sector is adequately prepared and equipped for better service delivery to Nigeria’s Vulnerable Groups.

“As our population continue to grow, I am convinced the Ministry is positioned to face the ever-evolving and challenging humanitarian situation and prepared to find a durable solution for the vulnerable in society.

“It is on record that the empowerment programmes initiated and executed all over the country under the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development have impacted positively the lives of millions of Nigerians and had lifted millions out of poverty.

He commended the Honourable Minister, the Management and the Staff of the Ministry for exhibiting a high sense of leadership and dexterity in handling the affairs of the Humanitarian Sector.





In her remarks, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq disclosed that the Ministry has effectively addressed humanitarian issues with the formulation of eight policies namely: National Policy on IDPs 2020; National Disaster Risk Management; revised National Disability Policy 2020.

Others include National Policy on Ageing 2020; National Migration Policy 2020; National Social Protection Policy – in Collaboration with FMBNP, almost ready for approval; the Revised National Policy on Protection & Assistance to Trafficked Persons in Nigeria 2022; National Social Investment Programme Agency, among others.

Also speaking, Permanent Secretary, Dr Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, said the Summit was conceived to highlight the achievements recorded in the Humanitarian Sector since the establishment of the Ministry in August 2019 and to mobilize resources in the form of technical capacity through partnership, financial and human support for the humanitarian sector.

