As part of the numerous programs outlined for the success of the upcoming inauguration of the APC administration in Sokoto State, the Transition Committee has organized special prayers for Allah’s continued guidance for governor-elect, Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto and his Deputy elect, Idris Mohammed Gobir.

Speaking at the special prayer session, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, who is also the APC leader in the state said the prayer was aimed at seeking Allah’s assistance for the success of the incoming administration in the State and that of the Federal Government under President-elect Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Wamakko, while welcoming the Chief Imams of various Jumu’at Mosques, Islamic scholars and many stakeholders in the state, appreciated them for their continued support and fervent prayers to APC leadership.

He thanked them for attending the prayer session and assured them of his continued corporation at all times.

The prayer session which was held in Tinubu Hall, Gawon Nama area of Senator Wamakko was coordinated by Mallam Bashir Gidan Kanawa and assisted by 13 Islamic scholars.

A statement signed by the special assistant on media and publicity to Senator Wamakko, Bashar Abubakar, said the prayer session was attended by the Governor-elect, Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, his deputy, Idris Mohammed Gobir, former Deputy Governor, Alh. Chiso Abdullahi Dattijo, among other party leaders.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Election Tribunal: We’ll expose INEC, Obi’s lawyer declares

Livy Uzoukwu (SAN), the leading counsel of Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi has vowed to expose the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for…

‘Breathe’, Toyin Abraham breaks silence on AMVCA loss

Toyin Abraham, a Nollywood actress, has reacted to her loss at the recently concluded…





Why bulletproof charm I prepared failed to protect deceased cultist —Native doctor

QUDUS Shodimu, a 44-year-old native doctor, who was arrested by the Ogun State police command for allegedly aiding cultists by…

WhatsApp to allow users edit sent-messages — Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg’s social media company, Meta Platforms Inc. has added a new feature to WhatsApp which…

See why NFF sacked coaches Salisu Yusuf, Nduka Ugbade

The Nigeria Football Federation has relieved coaches Salisu Yusuf and Nduka Ugbade of their…

Victor Osimhen’s exploits

ON May 4, Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen scored his 22nd goal (without penalties) of the season in the Italian topflight and…