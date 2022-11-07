Mavin Crew to celebrate 10 years anniversary at Livespot X Festival

Don Jazzy, Ayra Star, and other members of the Mavin Records are set to commemorate the label’s 10th year anniversary at Livespot Festival on the 16th of December in Lagos.

Headliners will include Mavin All-Stars, who will perform hit songs from the group’s expansive music catalogue.

Speaking with Tribune Online on Monday in Lagos, The Founder of Livespot360, Deola Art Alade stated that the goal of Livespot X Festival is to drive investment and interest in the African entertainment industry.

Art Alade, who made this known to Tribune Online on Monday, noted that Nigerian creative solutions company, Livespot360, will, for 8-days this December, curate a first/of-its-kind experience that will bring the world to Lagos, Nigeria – a burgeoning epicentre for top-class entertainment.

She explained that the entertainment industry has inspired the company’s journey and the platforms created along the way.

According to her, there is still so much ground to cover, but we look forward to the conversations and actions these platforms will inspire as we host the world in our beloved Lagos

“There’s still so much ground to cover, but we look forward to the conversations and actions these platforms will inspire as we host the world in our beloved Lagos,” She stated.

The Entertainment Week Lagos, which is a revolutionary platform, will play host to a line-up of activities: Workshops, Panels featuring global industry leaders, Exhibitions, Film Hubs, Tech Immersive Spaces and a superb music weekend with Livespot X Festival.

Livespot360 is behind some of Nigeria’s most significant and iconic entertainment events, such as Livespot X Festival with Cardi B, Love Like A Movie with Kelly Rowland, Ciara and Kim Kardashian and BAFEST, to name a few.