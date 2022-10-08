Maulud: Governor Inuwa Yahaya felicitates Muslim Ummah, calls for prayers 

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has enjoined the Muslim Ummah to continue to draw lessons and inspiration from the virtues of Prophet Muhammad ( PBUH) as they join other faithful all over the world to celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Maulud.

In a goodwill message, Governor Inuwa admonished the Muslim Ummah to imbibe the spirit of tolerance, humility, modesty and honesty as exemplified by the life and times Prophet Muhammad ( SAW).

“As we commemorate this great and epochal day, I enjoin us to continue to demonstrate in our lives, what the noble messenger of Allah bequeathed to humanity in ethos, manners and relationships for the good of the society.”

He emphasized that “it is also imperative to reflect on his teachings and uphold his legacies of unity, integrity, peaceful coexistence and love for one’s neighbour, which are indispensable in our quest for meaningful development and the good management of our diversity.”

Governor Inuwa noted that the celebration of the birth of the prophet should serve as an opportunity for spiritual rejuvenation and motivation to come together as a people of common destiny to pray for unity, progress and stability of Gombe state and the nation especially at this trying moment, adding that “the citizens’ collective faith in God and sustained prayers for peace, unity and progress of the country, remain the ultimate goal for the full realisation of the dreams and aspirations of the nation’s founding fathers and aspirations.”





He stressed that it is only through such commitment that developmental challenges will better be confronted and addressed even as he tasked the citizenry to continue to be law-abiding and guard jealously the prevailing peace and tranquillity Gombe State is enjoying by shunning all acts capable of jeopardizing same.