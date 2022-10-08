PDP mourns former national chairman, Ogbulafor

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed its grief over the death of one of his founding members, former National Chairman, Prince Vincent Ogbulafor. The late Ogbulafor was also a former PDP National Secretary and a former Minister of State, Special Duties.

According to PDP, Ogbulafor was a quintessential democrat who dedicated his skills, resources and energies to selfless service towards Nigeria’s unity, its stability, democratic advancement and economic development.

A statement by Debo Ologunagba, PDP National Publicity Secretary titled ‘PDP Grief-Stricken, Mourns Former National Chairman, Vincent Ogbulafor read’, “The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is grief-stricken over the death of one of our founding members, former National Chairman, former National Secretary of our great Party and former Minister of State, Special Duties, Prince Vincent Ogbulafor.

“Prince Ogbulafor was an exceptionally patriotic leader, a detribalised Nigerian and quintessential democrat who dedicated his skills, resources and energies in selfless service towards the unity, stability, democratic advancement and economic development of our nation.

“As the National Secretary of the PDP, Prince Ogbulafor played key roles alongside others leaders of our party in laying a solid foundation for effective party management and administration as well as development and implementation of our robust policy guidelines that led to key accomplishments of successive PDP administrations in the country.

“As PDP National Chairman as well as Minister of Special Duties, he displayed a unique leadership capacity in leading the PDP to effectively deliver the dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

“The PDP mourns over this great national tragedy especially coming at this point in our national life when our party and indeed the nation need his wealth of experience the most.





“The PDP commiserates with the Ogbulafor family, the Government and people of Abia State, the PDP in Abia State as well as the people of Olokoro, Umuahia South of Abia State and pray to God to grant us all the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”