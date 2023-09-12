The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Prof. Kayode Adebowale, charged the newly admitted students on Tuesday not to make excuses but to read and make good grades.

Adebowale made it clear at the matriculation ceremony that they must excel because the University is a place of freedom.

The newly admitted students are a total sum of 3,792 for the 2022/2023 academic session.

He said, “It is freedom guided by rules, and that is why we must warn you against violating the rules and regulations of the institution to avoid sanctions.

“There are set parameters that must be met before an individual continues as a student after each session.”

The Vice-Chancellor was represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (DVC) Academics, Prof. Aderonke Bayeroju. He asserts that students matriculation does not translate to automatic graduation.





“The University of Ibadan has zero tolerance for cultism, examination malpractice, bullying, campus prostitution and improper dressing.

“You are expected to find out what the rules are and do your utmost best to keep to the rules and remain on the right side of the law.”

The institution’s Vice-Chancellor noted that the University has always provided an enabling environment for talents to be nurtured, dreams to grow and aspirations to become a reality.

He continued, “This is a place where ideas are generated to impact society and change the course of history.”

The matriculation lecturer, Mr Michael Mekuleyi, an entrepreneur, advised the newly enrolled to shun cybercrime and financial fraud to attain financial and academic success.

Mekuleyi urged them to manage their time judiciously and combine skills with academics to stand out in their career choice.

Mekuleyi stated, “It is possible to be successful in the university without fraud.

“It is also possible to attain academic success without engaging in cyber fraud.

“You must be proactive and be in charge, and not take excuses for yourself also. Always make use of the university library.”

