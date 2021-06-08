Matawalle reinstates three Commissioners, appoints new Chairmen

Following the recent dissolution of the State Executive Council, Zamfara state Governor, Bello Matawalle has approved the reinstatement of three Commissioners.

A statement from the office of the Acting Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe mentioned the three Commissioners as Alh Ibrahim Muhammad Dosara as Commissioner of Information, Alh. Sufyan Bashir Yuguda as Commissioner of Finance and Hajiya Fa’ika M Ahmad, as Commissioner of Humanitarian Affairs.

In this vein, following the dissolution of boards and commissions, the governor has approved the reinstatement of Alh Abubakar Dambo as Executive Chairman, Pilgrims Welfare Commission.

Similarly the appointments of Sheikh Abubakar Sodangi Gusau, as Executive Chairman, Zakat and Endowment Commission has been approved.

While, Alh Ali Muhammad Dama has also been approved as the Executive Chairman of, Board of Internal Revenue Service.

“The reinstatements and appointments take immediate effect,” it declared.

