NDE trains 50 unemployed graduates on Start Your Own Business in Niger

National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has commenced the training of no fewer than 50 unemployed graduates on Start Your Own Business (SYOB) under Small Scale Enterprises (SSE), to be self-employed in Niger state.

Director-General of NDE, Malam Abubakar Fikpo stated this at the official opening ceremony of the Programme on Monday in Minna, adding that a total of 1,850 beneficiaries were simultaneously involved in the training in all the 36 states of the federation including Abuja the Federal Capital Territory.

Represented by an SME officer at the headquarters, in Abuja, Chika Joy Eze who advised participants to take the training seriously to the benefit of their state and nation so as to be employers of Labour rather than waiting for white-collar jobs which were not readily available.

Permanent Secretary Niger State Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Alhaji Bala Ibrahim, applauded NDE for its sustainable Programme of training youths and women in the country and assured of their continuous partnership.

The State Coordinator, Alhaji Abubakar Abdulmalik Liman explained that beneficiaries were selected from the 25 local government areas of the state without favouring anyone, noting that the participants must be graduates as the prerequisite for the qualification to participate in the SYOB Programme.

Beneficiaries of the programme, one Nathaniel John and Mrs Rukaiyat Abubakar in their separate interviews respectively assured to be good ambassadors of NDE, Niger state and their families, stressing that they would also be productive and self-employed by going into private businesses at the end of the Training Program by NDE in Niger State.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. NDE trains 50 unemployed graduates on Start Your Own Business in Niger ; NDE trains 50 unemployed graduates on Start Your Own Business in Niger ; NDE trains 50 unemployed graduates on Start Your Own Business in Niger ; NDE trains 50 unemployed graduates on Start Your Own Business in Niger.