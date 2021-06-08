NDDC board: Itsekiri suspends 14-day ultimatum, sues for calm

Itsekiri, under the aegis of the Itsekiri Liberation Group (ILG), has suspended its 14-day ultimatum issued to the Federal Government to constitute a substantive board for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The chairman and the secretary of the group, Mone Oris and Ajofotan Omagbemi said the decision was taken following wide consultation with the Regent of Warri Kingdom, the leadership of Itsekiri National Youth Council (INYC) and a former militant, ‘General Smart Omola’ also known as ‘Gentle Lion.’

The group, which called for calm in the Warri Kingdom, further adduced the suspension to the fruitful consultative visit of the Minister of the Niger Delta, Senator Godswill Akpabio to the Gbaramatu kingdom last Thursday where he met with stakeholders from across the Niger Delta.

“After receiving information from our respective leaders on the consultative visit/meeting by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and the outcome of the meeting with our Royal Father, the Olu – designate, we are left with no option than to suspend the 14 days ultimatum that was issued by the Itsekiri Liberation Group to the FG on the 29 May 2021 to constitute a substantive board of the NDDC,” the group noted.

It, however, insisted that its earlier demand remained sacrosanct which include “that the NDDC board should be constituted almost immediately by the Minister of Niger Delta affairs

“That an Itsekiri man should be made the Managing Director or Chairman of the board that is to be constituted.

“That all on-going projects in Itsekiri land be adequately funded for speedy completion and new projects awarded since we produce the highest quantum of oil and gas in Delta and Edo state.

“That Itsekiri should be accommodated in the recently employed staff of the commission and skill acquisition and other empowerment programmes of the commission.”

The group further called on contractors executing jobs for NDDC in Itsekiri land to ensure quality jobs that commensurate with the money voted for the projects.

It will be recalled that various groups from all ethnic nationalities across the Niger Delta, including the ILG, had embarked on protests, with ultimatums being handed to Senator Akpabio to constitute a substantive board for the NDDC or face dire consequences of attacks on oil and gas assets in the region.

