The Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Umara Zulum, was at the UN House Abuja on Thursday for the inaugural board meeting of the UN Support for Borno Model of reconciliation and reintegration, and the establishment of the Steering Committee for supporting the management of mass exodus in Borno State.

The meeting which was co-chaired by Gov Zulum and Mr Matthias Schmale, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, provided a platform for key stakeholders including key supporting partners in the UN system – UNDP, IOM, UNICEF and UNODC – and local MDAs to discuss and adopt a draft terms of reference for the “One UN Offer Programme Board” which manages a dedicated fund for supporting the Borno State Mass Defection Programme.

The event was graced by the Honourable Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku, Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, and representatives of the EU, Germany, Switzerland and other global donors.

The meeting reached an agreement on the broad principles, terms of reference and membership of the UN board for supporting the Borno Model.

Participants deliberated on the need for local ownership of the Mass Defection Programme, and welcomed the UN Peacebuilding Fund which provides resources to support the Borno Model.

The highlight of the occasion was the signing of the reconciled programme document by Governor Zulum and UN representative in the company of the Honourable Minister of Budget and National Planning; the Chief of Defence Staff and other key stakeholders.

