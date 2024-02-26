Maritime workers under the aegis of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) on Monday announced plans to join the 2-day nationwide protests by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC).

Speaking exclusively with the Nigerian Tribune on Monday, the President-General of MWUN, Comrade Adewale Adeyanju, explained that the protests won’t affect port operations.

“We will be joining the nationwide protests by the NLC tomorrow, but it won’t affect port operations.

“We will just select some of our members to come and show solidarity. We won’t be shutting down port operations,” Comrade Adewale Adeyanju told the Nigerian Tribune exclusively.

The Union, earlier on Monday, issued a statement signed by the Union’s Head of Media, Comrade John Kennedy Ikemefuna, that it is joining the NLC strike as an affiliate group of the Congress.

According to the MWUN, “The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), under the leadership of Comrade (Prince) Dr Adewale Adeyanju, will join the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) 2-Day Nationwide Protest holding on the 27–28th ( Tuesday and Wednesday) of February 2024, as directed by the Congress after its NEC-in-Session rose from a meeting held today, Monday, February 2024, in Abuja, directing all its affiliate members across the nation to strictly comply.

“The protest is coming on the backdrop of the federal government’s refusal to honour the “October 2, 2023, agreement signed with Congress.

“However, the Congress believes that if the Agreement had been honoured and implemented, it would have gone a long way to ameliorate the sufferings and hardships the government’s ill-conceived and ill-implemented policies have brought upon Nigerian workers and the citizenry of the country.

“In view of this, MWUN, as an affiliate of the Nigeria Labour Congress, would in totality comply with the NLC directive.”