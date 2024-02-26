The Kogi State Joint Police and Military Team have rescued sixteen kidnapped victims in the state.

In a statement issued on Monday, Kogi State Police Command Public Relations Officer SP William Ayah noted that eleven passengers were kidnapped from the Peace Mass Transit Bus while five others were kidnapped from the Sienna Bus along Ette Enugu Ezike road to the bush on February 25, 2024.

According to him, the Joint Kogi Police and Military Team from Enugu State promptly swung into action and trailed and rescued all the victims from the bush unhurt. He added that efforts are ongoing to apprehend the suspects and bring them to deserved justice.

The Commissioner of Police, Kogi Command, CP Bethrand C. Onuoha, while commending the Joint Security Team, reiterates the Command’s unwavering determination to sustain the ongoing onslaught against criminalities in the state.

He appealed to the good people of the state for their continued collaboration with the police and other security agencies in ensuring adequate security of lives and property.