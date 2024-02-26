The former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olumide Akpata, has reacted to his emergence as the Labour Party (LP) candidate for the Edo state gubernatorial election slated for September 21.

TRIBUNE ONLINE reports the former NBA President emerged winner of the LP governorship primary election on Friday, February 23, after scoring 316 votes to beat other aspirants.

He was declared winner by the Deputy Governor of Abia State, Ikechukwu Emetu, who was the chairman of the election committee.

In a statement he personally signed Monday, Akpata urged other aspirants that participated in the primary election, to rally behind him as LP embarks the journey to take over the Government House in Benin City.

The statement below;

“I am thrilled and honoured to announce our victory in the Labour Party governorship primary elections in Edo State! Your unwavering support has been the cornerstone of our success, and for that, I extend my deepest gratitude. This triumph is not merely a personal achievement but a testament to the strength of our shared aspirations for a better Edo state. Together, as a united community, we’ve demonstrated that there are no limits to what we can achieve when we work towards a common purpose.

“To the members of the Labour Party who participated in the primary elections, thank you for your trust and confidence in my leadership. I am fully aware of the responsibilities that come with this victory and am committed to representing your interests with the utmost dedication and integrity.

“As we celebrate this milestone, let’s also reflect on the journey ahead. Our victory is a promise to the people of Edo State—a commitment to work tirelessly, listen attentively, and lead with transparency and accountability. Together, we will build a future that we can all be proud of—a prosperous, inclusive, and united Edo”.