Margaret Lawrence university appoints Odili Vice Chancellor

The Council of Margaret Lawrence University (MLU) has appointed Prof. Augustine Odili as the 1st vice-chancellor of the institution.

It would be recalled that the National Universities Commission (NUC) awarded MLU the provisional licence to operate as a private university in Nigeria on the 12th of May, 2022.

The appointment was announced shortly after the Council meeting held recently by Mr Paul Odili, the Founder and Proprietor.

Prof. Odili (no relation to the proprietor) is a Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine in the Department of Internal Medicine, Faculty of Clinical Sciences, College of Health Sciences, University of Abuja.

He is also a Consultant Cardiologist at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada and serves as the Lead Investigator at the Circulatory Health Research Laboratory of the same University.

In addition to his research and academic roles in the university, he serves as the Acting Dean of the Faculty of Clinical Sciences as well as a member of the University Research Council, the apex research governing body of the University.

MLU is located at Galilee, an expansive and purpose-built education city developed on 114 hectares of land in Ute-Ogbeje Town in Delta State, which the state government accorded autonomous community status by law in 2017.

