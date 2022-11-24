Margaret Lawrence university appoints Odili Vice Chancellor

Latest News
By Tola Adenubi - Lagos
Margaret Lawrence university Odili
Prof. Augustine Odili

The Council of Margaret Lawrence University (MLU) has appointed Prof. Augustine Odili as the 1st vice-chancellor of the institution.

It would be recalled that the National Universities Commission (NUC) awarded MLU the provisional licence to operate as a private university in Nigeria on the 12th of May, 2022.

The appointment was announced shortly after the Council meeting held recently by Mr Paul Odili, the Founder and Proprietor.

Prof. Odili (no relation to the proprietor) is a Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine in the Department of Internal Medicine, Faculty of Clinical Sciences, College of Health Sciences, University of Abuja.

He is also a Consultant Cardiologist at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada and serves as the Lead Investigator at the Circulatory Health Research Laboratory of the same University.

In addition to his research and academic roles in the university, he serves as the Acting Dean of the Faculty of Clinical Sciences as well as a member of the University Research Council, the apex research governing body of the University.

MLU is located at Galilee, an expansive and purpose-built education city developed on 114 hectares of land in Ute-Ogbeje Town in Delta State, which the state government accorded autonomous community status by law in 2017.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

 

You might also like
Latest News

Amendment of NDLEA Act will further strengthen Nigeria’s drug war ― Marwa

Latest News

Engage in activities that will change African narrative, Obasanjo charges youths

Latest News

Gov Badaru assures Tinubu, other APC candidates of winning votes in Jigawa

Latest News

FG assures of effective implementation of various civil service reforms

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More