Femi Adesina, NAF, Army spokespersons, others win Security, Emergency Management Awards

Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Public Affairs, Femi Adeshina and spokespersons for the Nigerian Army and various security agencies have been conferred with various security and emergency awards (SAEMA).

Speaking in Abuja during the 4th Security & Emergency Awards and 2nd Spokespersons Communication Awards (SCA), 2022 ceremony organised by the Image Merchants Promotion Ltd (IMPR) in collaboration with Center for Crisis Communication, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Center (CISLAC), the International Emergency Management Society, and The Media Today, Mr Yushau Shuaib explained that SAEMA has so much become a household name among security agencies, stakeholders and experts.

The Awards were categorised into three: Security and Emergency Awards, Special Recognition and Spokespersons.

He said: “We received 145 entries this year out of which we had to work round the clock to come up with two finalists for each of the categories.

“Similarly, the SCA which made its debut just last year received 112 entries this year.

“This shows that it has also been accepted as an authoritative and credible platform to grade the best-performing individuals and organisations in effective and strategic communication.

“Let me however at this point make it known that all the finalists are thoroughly deserving of not only the nomination but also the awards.

“It was therefore a lot of work, via a transparent process, before our team of unbiased experts and professionals could select the eventual winners who will go home with the award plaques,” he noted.

The awardees include Lt. Colonel Ishaya Aliyu of the Nigerian Army for Gallantry, ACP Daniel Amah for Security Officer of the Year, and Rabi Nuhu of Kebbi State Command of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) as Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.

Others are Commodore Malami Haruna of the Nigerian Navy as Military Officer of the Year. The crisis Management award was conferred on Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet of the Nigerian Air Force.

Moreover, the Community Service Award went to Nigerian Air Force, The cybercrime Prevention Award was conferred by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) while Defence Intelligence Agency got the Intelligence Safety of the Year Award.

The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mr Femi Adesina got a recognition award.

Other organisations that won awards include NAFDAC, ICPC NIPR, CBN, NITDA, NIMC, DSS and many others.

In his remarks, Mr Femi Adesina who doubles as the chairman of the occasion averred that the SAEMA award is good and worthy to be associated with.





According to him, the Nigerian Military is doing a lot but their efforts have been under-reported.

Adesina also said that the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has been doing well and relates with security agencies.

On his part, the president of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Malam Mukhtar Sirajo appreciated IMPR for the initiative and tasked stakeholders with communication on the need to live up to expectations as the 2023 general election draws nearer.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Femi Adesina, NAF, Army spokespersons, others win Security, Emergency Management Awards