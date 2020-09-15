MAPOLY directs students to resume Sept 21

The authorities of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta, has directed its students to resume for academic activities on September 21.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, on Tuesday, by the Public Relations Officer, Yemi Ajibola, the directive was in compliance with the state government pronouncement that schools in the state should resume the following closure as a result of coronavirus outbreak.

The statement had it that all National Diploma, Full Time and Part Time students are expected to commence course revision, practical, workshop and studio works from the day of resumption to Saturday 3rd of October for the first-semester examination 2019/2020 academic session.

While all Higher National Diploma, Full-time and Part-time students are expected to feature to attend classes from Monday to Saturday from 1.00 pm to 5.00 pm.

Hence, no National Diploma Students should be available on the school premises by 1:00 pm.

In the same vein, Matriculation and Oath-Taking ceremony will hold on Wednesday, 30th September 2020 for all Fresh Students National Diploma and Higher National Diploma for the 2019/2020 academic session.

Students are therefore advised to acquaint themselves with the revised 2019/2020 academic calendar as the second semester for the 2019/2020 academic session begins on Monday, 2nd November 2020.

