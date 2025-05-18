Many trapped as two-storey building collapses in Lagos

The exact number of people trapped remains unknown after another two-storey building under construction collapsed on Sunday in Lagos.

Three individuals have already been rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital by first responders, while efforts continue to rescue others.

The building, located on Ishaga Road opposite Central Mosque, Idi Araba, Mushin, Lagos State, reportedly caved in around 3:50 pm on Sunday.

At the time of filing this report, the rescue operation was still ongoing.

The Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency in the South West, Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed that three people have been rescued alive.

This incident occurred barely a month after a three-storey building under construction collapsed in Ojodu-Berger, Lagos, resulting in many casualties.

