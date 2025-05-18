Metro

Many trapped as two-storey building collapses in Lagos

Dayo Ayeyemi

The exact number of people trapped remains unknown after another two-storey building under construction collapsed on Sunday in Lagos.

Three individuals have already been rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital by first responders, while efforts continue to rescue others.

The building, located on Ishaga Road opposite Central Mosque, Idi Araba, Mushin, Lagos State, reportedly caved in around 3:50 pm on Sunday.

ALSO READ:https://tribuneonlineng.com/im-a-northerner-nnpc-boss-ojulari/

At the time of filing this report, the rescue operation was still ongoing.

The Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency in the South West, Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed that three people have been rescued alive.

This incident occurred barely a month after a three-storey building under construction collapsed in Ojodu-Berger, Lagos, resulting in many casualties.

TRIBUNEONLINE

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Obi Nigerian youths, Gov Alia disagree, condolence visits late Chukwu Isiadinso, Nigeria hope for Africa Embrace Pope Leo’s call to confront poverty, Obi tells Nigerian leaders
Next Article Court sentences drug dealers, Attacks on lawyers, Court adjourns suit against IGP, Alleged product imitation: Energy drink demands N1.6bn damages from beverage firm, electoral fraud, Edo Court nullifies impeachment Alleged N50m debt: Don’t stop hearing against National Stadium concessionaire, Court urged

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×