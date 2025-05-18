Embrace Pope Leo’s call to confront poverty, Obi tells Nigerian leaders

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, has urged leaders to heed the voice of the Catholic Pontiff, Leo XIV, by confronting the poverty affecting the majority of Nigerians.

Obi was among dignitaries from around the world who attended the inauguration of the new Pope at the Vatican on Sunday.

The Holy Father, in his homily, spoke of the poverty ravaging populations across many countries, calling on authorities to support the poor both in prayers and through decisive actions to alleviate their suffering.

Taking to his X handle soon after the event, Obi wrote about how he exchanged pleasantries with President Bola Tinubu and also met with former Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, expressing the hope that Nigerian leaders would respond to Pope Leo’s call.

The former governor of Anambra State wrote, “Today’s event was particularly special, as it marked the beginning of a new papacy.

“I exchanged warm greetings with President Bola Tinubu and was pleased to see the diverse gathering of world leaders and pilgrims who came in faith and unity.

“What stood out most was the Holy Father’s profoundly moving homily—especially his heartfelt appeal for us to journey together towards God by embracing the poor, the suffering, and the forgotten.

“He spoke with a clarity that pierced the heart: that the true measure of our love for God lies not in grand declarations, but in the quiet, persistent acts of compassion that uplift the vulnerable and restore dignity to the marginalised.

“May this clarion call to confront poverty be embraced by our leaders.”

On his part, Obi said he seized the opportunity to pray for the well-being of Nigeria.

He stated, “For my part, I offered earnest prayers to God for our nation and also renewed my commitment to championing bold and sustained investment in critical sectors—especially education, healthcare delivery, and poverty alleviation—believing that a well-educated population is the foundation upon which a just, inclusive, and prosperous nation must be built.”

The politician also shared his memories of previous visits to the Holy See and the lessons he had learned over time.

He noted, “Today, Dr John Kayode Fayemi and I stood once again beneath the majestic dome of St Peter’s Basilica for the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV, evoking memories of our presence here as governors in 2013 for the inauguration of Pope Francis—a deeply significant moment for the Church and the world.

“Over the years, I have returned to this sacred place on several occasions, including as part of Nigeria’s official delegation to the canonisations of Pope John Paul II and Mother Teresa.

“Through my involvement with Scholas Occurrentes, the global initiative founded by Pope Francis, I have also participated in various efforts promoting education, peace, and intercultural dialogue.”

