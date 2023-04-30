A two-storey building under construction has collapsed in Calabar Municipality, the Cross River State capital leaving many trapped and injured on Saturday.

Consequently, an unspecified number of persons injured in the incident have been rescued and taken to medical facilities for treatment as no death has so far been recorded from the building collapse.

Meanwhile, preliminary investigations into the incident indicate that the cause of the building collapse is not unconnected to negligence and use of sub-standard building materials which had earlier attracted the attention of the State Ministry of Urban Renewal to issue the Builder an advisory “Stop Work Notice”, which were altogether ignored by the builder.

Furthermore, a statement from the State Ministry of Information and Orientation, signed by Mr Eric Iso Anderson, has assured residents of maximum concerns, assistance and full investigation into the incident to avoid reoccurrence.

“The Government of Cross River has noted with great concern the unfortunate incident of the two-storey building that collapsed today at Nta Eke Street, along EFIO-Ette axis of Ikot Ishie in Calabar Municipality of the State.

“Government hereby assures residents that full investigation shall be carried out on the incident to checkmate a recurrence in the future while at the same time guaranteeing the safety of lives and property in the State.

“Government hereby urge all residents to continue to go on with their normal businesses in and around the area of the collapsed building and the State as a whole. The Government hereby notes and appreciates the collaborating with the Ministry of Health to ensure that ambulances were on ground to convey affected persons to the hospital.”

