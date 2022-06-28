Many injured as Fulani, Gbagi community clash over FG’s plan to plant grass in Abuja

The Fulani and Gbagi Community in Paiko Kore in Gwagwalada Area Council in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have engaged in a serious fight as the Federal Government begin planting of pasture in the community.

The crisis started when the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mohammed Abubakar flagged off the National Pasture Development Programme ( NAPDEP) in Paiko Kore.

The Minister had presented fertilizer, and seed to grow pasture for livestock development.

The Gbagi Community while protesting over the location of the pasture in their community, argued that as the government is providing fertilizer and other inputs to grow pasture for the Fulani community, they (Gbagi Community) also need inputs to grow food.

The Gbagi community said the pasture development will encroach in their own land where they plant food for consumption.

Immediately the Minister flagged off the planting of pasture and departed from the venue, crisis erupted as Gbagi community and Fulani community engaged in free fall all with matchetes and other weapons.

Nigerian Tribune who was on ground can confirm that many locals were injured as Ministry staff and journalists scamper for safety.

The Nigerian Police who were at the programme fired shots in the air to disperse the rampaging youth but all to no avail.

It took the intervention of the Nigerian Army to quench the crisis as the Civil Defense officers and policemen at the scene were overwhelmed.





As at the time of filing this report, normalcy has returned to the community, but there is growing tension of reprisal attack either from the Fulani community or Gbagi community.

